South Dakota Association of Career and Technical Education Awards Committee

Brigitte Brucklacher is this year’s SDACTE Lifetime Achievement Award winner! This honor was announced on July 27, and she received her plaque at the SDACTE Awards Banquet that was held in Brookings. Mrs. Brucklacher is an outstanding person whose contributions to the area of career and technical education in her years of teaching and advising FCCLA have made significant impacts through her involvement and dedication to the profession. The Phillip School District is fortunate to have had someone of her capabilities!