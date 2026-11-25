Lola Roseth was selected as SD EMS Association District V 2026 EMT of the Year on Oct 31 at the SDEMSA state conference.

Lola has been an EMT serving Midland and Philip Ambulance services for over 34 years. During that time, Lola has served the communities in multiple facets such as Emergency Manager, SDEMSA District V President, SDEMSA State Vice President, and Midland Area EMS President. Lola has also volunteered in many EMT opportunities throughout the state such as being an EMT at Mt Rushmore during their celebrations, working the Sturgis Rally, State Fair EMS Superintendent, the Black Hills Pow Wow, and Hills Alive. She has taught classes in several different towns and was a State EMT Tester for the state of SD. So many of our current EMT’s in our towns were students of Lola. She has training multiple EMR and EMT classes and selfishly donating hours of time to her community.

Lola followed in her twin sister, Linda Smith’s, footsteps by becoming an EMT. Linda has been an EMT Mentor of Lola’s. The two of them have been partners in many EMT endeavors taking them to places all over the state of South Dakota and even to other states to assist during natural disasters.

The award requires letters of support that indicate reasons why the person should be selected. Angie Doolittle wrote “I became an EMT when they offered the first online program. At this time Lola was President of Midland Area EMS. She took me under her wing and spent hours of her own time helping me with my practicals, giving words of support and encouragement.” Miranda Dale wrote “Lola has been an inspiration and one of the people I have looked up to not only as a person but as an EMT. She has been a dedicated EMT for as long as I can remember. Growing up, every time I saw Lola she had a smile on her face and could light up an entire room. When I was little, my mom volunteered me as a patient for EMT trainings, and Lola always made the experience enjoyable.” Kristin Martin wrote “Lola has been a lady that I have always looked up to not only as my aunt but as a wonderful EMT. Growing up I thought it was just amazing to be able to take care of people when they needed it the most which is why I went into the medical field. Lola has been an EMT for as long as I can remember and she is dedicated to being one.”