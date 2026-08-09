Kjerstad joins Philip Health Services

Although Kayli Kjerstad is not a newcomer to Philip Health Services, she has recently taken on a role that has been vacant for several years. As a Certified Nurse Practitioner, she will begin seeing patients in the near future at the Philip Clinic and intends to slowly begin taking appointments at the Kadoka Clinic as well. We had the opportunity to ask Kayli about her journey and what inspired her to pursue a career in the medical field.

Can you describe your experience as a Certified Nursing Assistant and the settings in which you have worked?

I became a Certified Nursing Assistant through Philip Health Services, where I continued to work until I graduated. Following that, I enrolled at South Dakota State University to pursue my nursing degree, all while working PRN as my schedule permitted. After completing my degree and passing my board exam, I embarked on my nursing career at the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation, where I had the honor of caring for patients and immersing myself in a new culture for six years. I then pursued my nurse practitioner degree to enhance my capacity to care for patients and make a more significant impact in the community. I am excited to return to this area and look forward to raising my children in a safe, supportive, and close-knit environment while continuing to serve the residents who call this place home.

What inspired you to pursue a career in nursing?

My journey into nursing began after the loss of my grandma Kjerstad and my great-grandpa Schoniger. Witnessing the compassionate care they received and assisting with their needs at home left a profound impact on me. My grandpa often remarked that I would excel as a caretaker, and that moment solidified my career aspirations. I was inspired to pursue a path where I could support individuals during their most vulnerable and challenging times. My goal was to offer not only medical care but also compassion, reassurance, and support to both patients and their families.

How do you prioritize patient care when working with multiple patients at once?

I firmly believe that every patient should feel heard, respected, and cared for. In managing multiple patients, I prioritize their needs based on urgency and severity, addressing the most immediate concerns first, while ensuring that no one feels neglected. Key elements of delivering safe and effective care include good organization, clear communication, and the ability to reassess priorities as situations evolve.

Can you provide an example of a challenging situation you faced in a previous role and how you handled it?

In my former position as a nurse, I faced challenges stemming from varying perspectives as well as political and organizational issues within the healthcare setting. During those times, I consistently aimed to maintain professionalism and prioritize what truly mattered: the patient. I learned the importance of listening to diverse viewpoints, communicating with respect, and advocating for what I believed to be in the best interest of the patient. These experiences reinforced my ability to stay calm, professional, and centered on patient care, even amid difficult situations.

Effective Communication

in Healthcare

I firmly believe that effective communication begins with treating everyone with respect. I strive to listen attentively, convey information clearly, and ensure that patients and their families fully understand their care while providing them the opportunity to ask questions.

When collaborating with fellow healthcare team members, I prioritize open communication, teamwork, and being receptive to diverse perspectives. I also welcome constructive feedback and aim to improve in areas where I may be lacking. Ultimately, our shared objective is to deliver the highest quality of care for our patients.

Recognizing the Importance of Personal Time

I’ve discovered that allocating time for myself and my family is crucial for achieving balance. Working in healthcare can be quite demanding, so I make a conscious effort to step away from work whenever possible. Spending quality time with my family and engaging in activities that help me recharge are priorities for me.

The Essential Qualities of a Nurse Practitioner

I believe that one of the most vital traits a nurse practitioner can have is compassion, paired with the ability to genuinely listen. Patients desire to feel recognized as individuals, not merely as diagnoses. An effective nurse practitioner should be both knowledgeable and confident, while also remaining humble enough to listen, ask questions, collaborate with others, and pursue ongoing learning. Additionally, I feel that advocacy is crucial. Being prepared to champion your patients, understand their unique needs, and assist them in navigating their healthcare journey is a responsibility I hold in high regard.