Finns awarded as 2026 Haakon County Conservation District Natural Resources Conservation Program Winners

The Haakon County Conservation District is proud to announce Shad and Jenna Finn as winners of the 2026 Natural Resources Conservation Award.

The Natural Resources Conservation Award Program was created by the South Dakota Legislature in 2008 to recognize exceptional farming and ranching practices that conserve soil and other natural resources in South Dakota.

Shad and Jenna’s ranch was one of 10 nominated by 5 conservation districts in 2026.

Each award winner receives a certificate and recognition sign, which the recipient may install on the property for which their conservation efforts are being recognized.

The conservation activities of agricultural producers are often overlooked by the general public. This award highlights their work and demonstrates that South Dakota producers can and do make a difference.

Current state residents or groups may nominate any South Dakota farming or ranching operation for the award by submitting a nomination form – available at any Conservation District office – to the producer’s local Conservation District.

Producers utilizing grassed waterways, terraces, crop rotations, sufficient crop residue to protect soil stability , no-till, grasslands managed for sustainable productivity, livestock management to limit soil and nutrient runoff or forest lands managed according to a forest stewardship plan to conserve soil are eligible for the award.