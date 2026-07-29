Badlands National Park's International Dark Sky Park Designation Elevates South Dakota as a Premier Stargazing Destination

South Dakota is gaining international recognition as one of the world's premier destinations for experiencing the night sky.

Badlands National Park was designated an International Dark Sky Park by DarkSky International at a special evening ceremony Friday, July 17, becoming the first and only International Dark Sky Park in South Dakota and one of only two in the National Park Service's Midwest Region.

The internationally recognized designation places the park among an elite group of only 40 National Park Service units nationwide celebrated for protecting some of the world's darkest and most pristine night skies.

The designation is one of the most prestigious recognitions a place can receive for night sky conservation and visitor experience. Earning the designation requires years of planning, collaboration and investment to meet rigorous standards for sky quality, responsible lighting, public education and long-term stewardship.

"This designation is more than an incredible achievement for Badlands National Park. It's a milestone for South Dakota," said James Hagen, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism. "It reinforces what visitors have long known: South Dakota's wide-open spaces offer experiences that are becoming increasingly rare. Standing beneath an unspoiled sky, watching the Milky Way stretch overhead, spotting the International Space Station, viewing constellations and planets, and experiencing true darkness is something travelers from around the world are actively seeking."

The recognition comes as interest in astrotourism continues to grow, with travelers planning vacations around destinations known for exceptional stargazing, astrophotography and nighttime outdoor experiences. The designation elevates South Dakota's profile among both domestic and international travelers while adding another world-class experience to the state's renowned outdoor recreation opportunities.

“This designation reflects years of collaboration and a shared commitment to protecting one of our most valuable natural and cultural resources,” said Eric Veach, Badlands National Park Superintendent. “It also represents an opportunity to expand how visitors experience the park, through science, storytelling and a deeper connection to the night sky.”

Few places are better suited for the honor than Badlands National Park. Its rugged buttes and pinnacles, remote setting, and exceptionally low levels of artificial light create an unforgettable backdrop for viewing the Milky Way, meteor showers, and thousands of stars with remarkable clarity. Combined with the park's rich paleontological resources, wildlife, Indigenous cultural significance, and breathtaking scenery and scenic drives, the Badlands offers visitors an experience unlike anywhere else in the region.

“This accomplishment is deeply personal to me. I grew up on a farm in the middle of South Dakota, where seeing the Milky Way each night felt ordinary,” said Marissa Marshall, executive director of the Badlands National Park Conservancy. “It wasn't until recently that I realized how rare that experience has become. Protecting our night skies ensures future generations can experience that same sense of wonder.”

Badlands National Park now joins more than 250 International Dark Sky Places around the world—an exclusive network of destinations recognized for preserving one of the planet's increasingly rare natural resources: truly dark skies.

For Travel South Dakota, the recognition reinforces the state's growing reputation for outdoor recreation and authentic experiences, encouraging visitors to extend their stays and discover South Dakota after sunset.