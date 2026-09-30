Van Dam honored in Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

The South Dakota Firefighters Association (SDFA) held a South Dakota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in honor of all those who made the ultimate sacrifice during duty. The memorial service was held in Pierre at the State Capitol near the Capitol Lake.

The service began with the posting of the flag. Bagpipe and Drum Members and the Honor Guards performed for this. Then, an opening prayer was recited. Charlie Kludt, SDFA President, presented a welcoming speech and personally welcomed the Van Dam family for coming. Doug Hinkle, SD Fire Marshal gave some remarks about Nicholas “Nick” Van Dam’s dedication and service. He offered deep respect and gratitude for all fallen firefighters. “May their courage inspire us, may their memory guide us...”

Pastor Andy Anderson of Belle Fourche read psalms apt for the memorial and noted how firefighters run towards the danger that others run away from. He encouraged mourning family members to seek God for comfort. He closed with a prayer.

The Roll of Honor and the Placing of Roses then took place. All names of the fallen were named and each represented with a rose that was placed in a firefighter’s boot by the Honor Guard. A single bell toll was allowed to fade out for each name. Nick Van Dam’s rose was placed in the boot by his son, Max Van Dam. The fallen firefighter flag was presented, and a moment of silence was had to respect and honor the fallen. The service was closed with a reading of the Firefighter’s Prayer and a benediction. A final closing song was played on the bagpipes.

Firefighter’s Prayer

When I am called to duty, God wherever flames may rage, give me strength to save a life, whatever be their age.

Help me to embrace a little child before it's too late, or save an older person from the horror of that fate.

Enable me to be alert to hear the weakest shout, and quickly and efficiently to put the fire out.

I want to fill my calling and to give the best in me, to guard my neighbor and protect his property.

And if, according to my fate I am to lose my life, please bless with your protecting hand those who meant the most to me, in my earthly life.

Amen