On Wednesday, November 18, Murdo Area Economic Development hosted Pass the Brand, an event for local business owners, farmers and ranchers about planning for what comes next. Fifty-seven people attended, including a dozen resource providers who were there to visit with people one-on-one.

Eric Erickson, Executive Director of the Prairie Family Business Association, spoke first. His talk, “Homemade to Last,” covered how to prepare a business for a change in ownership. Family businesses are a big part of South Dakota, and he said only about 30 percent survive each generation. He asked the room some hard questions: Who will take over when you’re ready to step back? Have you talked with them about it? Are there family issues that could get in the way? He said the businesses that succeed tend to have three things in common: good governance, strategic planning and regular family meetings.

Alan Hojer of Keep Farmers Farming spoke next about why farm and ranch transition matters to the whole community, not just the families involved. He shared numbers for the Murdo area. In 1974, there were 113 farms here. Today there are 56, and the average age of the active farmer is 69. Forty of those operations have a next-generation family member involved. He also compared Main Street then and now, showing how closely the strength of our local businesses is tied to the farms and ranches around us.

For the last part of the event, attendees could visit with the resource providers in the room. People asked questions, learned what each organization offers and how it can help with succession planning, and some started that next conversation. Everyone went home with a resource list so they can reach out when they’re ready.

“So far the feedback has been really positive,” said Ashley Geigle, Murdo Area Economic Development Director. “Business owners and producers both told us the event covered what our community needed to hear, and that they were glad they came. Thank you to our speakers, the resource providers and everyone who took an evening to think about the future of their operation and of Murdo.”