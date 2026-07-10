Homecoming headquarters: Coyotes crush the Crusaders

Homecoming came to a fruitful end on Friday, October 2. On Tuesday, the Lady Coyotes played a tight game against the Wall Lady Eagles. Each round was neck and neck, but the Eagles claimed the win. The theme of the game was Gold out, to raise awareness of childhood cancer. Two Jones County Students, Melaynee Geigle and Bowden Aske, were recognized that night for their fight against cancer.

On Wednesday, 9-12th graders played an Ironman Volleyball game. Thursday was Class Olympics for the third and fourth period, and students spent a lot of the day building floats for the parade.

The parade began about 1:00 p.m. on Friday. West Central Electric fed attendees hot dogs before the parade as part of their customer appreciation day. The theme of the parade this year was Disney Movies, so the parade was filled with Disney wonder from Jones County and beyond!

After the parade, the coyote nation geared up for the homecoming game with face and hair painting, and tattoos done by the cheerleading team at First Fidelity Bank. Youth also participated in a Punt, Pass, & Kick competition at the football field. The Murdo Volunteer Fire Department held their annual pancake feed to energize fans before the game.

The homecoming game began Friday evening against the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders. Coyotes claimed a homecoming victory, winning the game 46-6! Go Coyotes!

Throughout the week, seven teachers had jars with their names on it for teachers, students, and fans to add coins (positive) or bills (negative) for one lucky (or unlucky) teacher to kiss a duck during halftime at the homecoming game. Donna Convey was the people’s choice! Did the duck turn into a prince?