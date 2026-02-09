Cyclist on a journey across the states, stops in Murdo

So first, tell me a bit about yourself. Your name, where you’re from, age, etc.

My name is Matthew Rigby. I am 28 years old. I am from upstate New York, but I am currently pseudo-homeless as I am travelling the upper United States via bicycle for around 70-80 miles a day. When I am not doing that, I am relaxing by playing guitar, and also figuring out what to do for rest of the day.

You are riding a bicycle across the country. What preparations did you make beforehand?

Well, I started planning in April. It is an e-bike, so I did not have to do too much training. I did prep work to handle 70+ miles a day, researched camping equipment and gears for the bike, and did a trial period of a couple of months to test new gear.

There was some phycological preparation as well. My lease ended, so I wouldn’t have a permanent home for awhile. I am using savings I had stashed away and am finding cheap ways to live. I don’t have internet readily accessible, and no car to get from point A to point B.

What made you decide to embark on this journey?

There were a couple of reasons. A big one is that I have never seen anything west of Pennsylvania. I am not a fan of driving because you often pass by unique little towns. Murdo is an excellent example of this, because if I were in a car, I would’ve just went straight to Rapid City. The bike makes me stop and see parts of the United States I’ve never seen, and in a unique way. I am also looking for where I might live next, where my next job will be, and I am getting a feel for different parts of the states.

Where did you begin and where is the end?

I started on the furthest east point of the United States, a place called West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Lubec, Maine. I wanted to go from the furthest eastern part to furthest western part of the contiguous United States. On June 29th I got on the coast of Maine and started heading west. So far I have been on the road for about 2 months. I am ending at the Cape Flattery Observation Deck, at the very far tip of Washington State.

Where are you now?

Right now I am in Billings, Montana. Currently, the weather has been rainy. There was 60 mph wind, and I had to shelter in abandoned barn. I would be further along, but I actually took a detour and went down into Wyoming to see Devils Tower, and then went back to South Dakota, and through Belle Fourche and Buffalo, to see the Mount Roosevelt tower and other Black Hills attractions.

How was your journey through South Dakota?

Amazing. Every state is very unique in geography and people. But South Dakota had an interesting span of densely populated areas followed by long stretches of plains and farmland. The Badlands were especially spectacular. South Dakota is so untouched, there’s so much stuff that has been preserved and so much space that’s just natural. It hasn’t been tampered with and you can feel that.

What was your favorite sight in South Dakota?

The awe of seeing the Badlands shocked me. It was really nice. The Missouri River was nice also.

How was your visit through Murdo?

It was really nice. Again, one of those small towns you would pass by in a car, but when you’re on bike, you can see the local people coming in and out. I went to the bar and it was nice to hear the town as a congregate. In larger places, people kind of self-isolate in niches, but small town people kind of gather in the local spaces. After Murdo, I went to Kadoka and then Interior.

What are your favorite destinations so far?

This may be nostalgia for the start of the journey, but Belfast, Maine. It is this little fishing town that looks over the ocean. There was a jazz fest going on, so it was a bit of a magical moment. Worlds End State Park in central Pennsylvania was also a great destination. The parks they have in the Appalachian mountain range were also great. You just get to see so much nature. I was not a particular fan of Chicago. Madison, Wisconsin was a very nice, friendly town.

What is the biggest piece of advice you would give to someone who also wanted to go on a bike ride across the states?

Well, yesterday was rough day. Flat tires, bad weather... so my biggest advice would be this: Don’t let a bad day, week, or even month, make you give up on the things that you want to do. Each day brings its own challenges. Yeah, even though it was difficult, I felt proud that I was able to push through the difficult moments. So don’t let a bad day get you down.

I’m sure the experience is different for everybody. Everybody has their own flavor for how they want to do a trip like this. I want explore places, do new things, and meet people. I met some other cyclist averaging 120 miles a day. Nobody is right or wrong in how they want to do it. Make it your own journey, and just do what you want to do.