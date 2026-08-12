Home / Murdo Coyote / Crossroads Youth Leadership head to Pierre to attend Noem’s statue unveiling

Crossroads Youth Leadership head to Pierre to attend Noem’s statue unveiling

Wed, 08/12/2026 - 11:26am admin
Murdo’s Crossroads Youth Leadership girls visited Pierre, S.D., on August 7, 2026, to see the unveiling of a life-sized bronze statue of former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. The statue features Noem and her favorite horse, Iceman, and is part of the Trail of Governors, an art installation honoring South Dakota governors. Crossroads Youth Leadership got to meet Kristi Noem and were also introduced to Governor Larry Rhoden. It was a great experience for our future leaders!
 

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here