Crossroads Youth Leadership head to Pierre to attend Noem’s statue unveiling

Murdo’s Crossroads Youth Leadership girls visited Pierre, S.D., on August 7, 2026, to see the unveiling of a life-sized bronze statue of former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. The statue features Noem and her favorite horse, Iceman, and is part of the Trail of Governors, an art installation honoring South Dakota governors. Crossroads Youth Leadership got to meet Kristi Noem and were also introduced to Governor Larry Rhoden. It was a great experience for our future leaders!