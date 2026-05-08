4-H Achievement Days kicks off

Jones & Mellette County 4-H Achievement Days kicked off on Saturday, August 1, with a Livestock Show at the rodeo grounds. This year, there were many entries, particularly in the cattle divisions. Many Top Purple and Purple ribbons were earned. This year’s judge for the Livestock Show was Cash Voegele from Lennox, S.D. The show featured goats, sheep, cattle, and even a runaway pig! The Female Futurity winner was Kourt Kinsley. This year’s Round Robin winners were Jaxon Erikson, Breckin Aske, and Jesse Schoon. The Beginner Over-all Showmanship winner will receive a show stick, scotch comb and personalized hoodie sponsored by Levi and Meghan Newsam. The Junior Over-all Showmanship winner will receive a buckle sponsored by the Herman Brost Family (The back of the buckle may be inscribed with “Sponsored by the Herman Brost Family”.) And the Senior Over-all Showmanship winner will receive a buckle sponsored by Helen Louder. (The back of the buckle may be inscribed with “In Memory of Rod Louder”.) Full results of the Livestock Show and Small Animal Show can be found on page 3.

The following Monday morning, 4-Hers showed off their animal companions in the Small Animal Show. This year, surprisingly, did not have any dogs or cats, but featured ducks, geckos, a bearded dragon, and a rabbit. Following the showmanship, 4-Hers tested their judging skills in the Youth-In-Action Judging Contest.

Later that day, exhibits of 4-H projects from the year were showcased at the Harold Thune Auditorium. Judges reviewed each item and would have the ribbons and exhibits displayed at the community dinner on Tuesday evening.

Following the exhibit showcase, 4-Hers took to the parking lot to test their lawnmower and wagon-pulling skills. The youth rode a lawnmower (or pulled a wagon) through a driving course to race for the best time and skill.

Despite the chilly 74º weather on Tuesday, 4-Hers still had some fun at the Murdo Swimming pool for a pool party and games.

Later that day, a community dinner would be had, and 4-H awards would be given to outstanding performers. A pie auction would follow the award ceremony. Check back next week for pictures of the awards dinner and auction!

Achievement Days concluded with a fishing party at the Mellette County Rassy Dam.