1880 Town’s 4th annual Trick or Treat Event

Over 800 trick-or-treaters visited 1880 town on Friday, October 30 for a bone-chilling good time through the old-timey streets.

Non-perishable food items were collected by the Murdo United Methodist Church youth group to support families in surrounding communities and over $1,700 was raised for local non-profit organizations. Guest chose which organization their donation went to. $780.20 was raised for the Murdo Volunteer Fire Department, $367.60 was raised for the White River Volunteer Fire Department, and $558.25 was raised for the Draper Community Fund.

This year, for the first time ever, a Business Sponsorship Traveling Trophy was awarded. The lucky recipient was our very one Prairie Paws from Murdo, S.D.! A costume contest was also held. Winners will be posted on the 1880 Town-South Dakota’s Original Facebook page.