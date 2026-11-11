Johnson completes OSUT at Fort Leonard Wood, MO

Johnson completed his One Station Unit Training (OSUT) with a graduation ceremony on November 5, 2026 at Fort Leonard Wood, MO.

Johnson will join his Army National Guard Unit in Madison, SD with fellow Combat Engineers next month.

Chizum is the son of Russel & Krissy Johnson and grandson of Dean Johnson, Judith Griffith and Mike & Dawn Stocklin.

Johnson plans to continued his education and career goals in South Dakota.