Harper Brothers, INFR Team Roping World Champions

Drew Harper and Jess Harper became World Champions this last weekend. The brothers won the title with a time of 26.35 beating second place by 2.08 seconds in the Team Roping event at the Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR). The Finals were held in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13 - 17, 2026 at the South Point Arena. This year also marked the 50th anniversary of the INFR making the win just a bit more special.

With three clean runs the Harper team was excited heading into the short go. A fast, smooth, clean run cinched the title for these ropers adding World Champion to their ever growing list of accomplishments.

Sons of Brian and Darci Harper, Drew and Jess have spent their lives ranching in the Faith area and competing in rodeos from an early age. It is no surprise this duo were a force to be reckoned with. These young ropers have a bright and exciting future ahead of them.