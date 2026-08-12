Faith Stock Show & Rodeo 2026 is in the books

The 116th Annual Faith Stock Show & Rodeo (FSSR) is in the books. In this and next week’s edition you will see highlights of this yearly celebration of life out here on the prairie, and as many will attest, it is “the best party on the prairie” each August.

This year was full of fun and entertainment. As events have become more popular and grown, new attractions have been added in. There wasn’t a carnival this year, however Main Street was very lively and full of fun on Saturday with kids day foot & bike events along with water inflatables and a dunk tank.

Also new this year was lazer tag held at the Sports Complex. It was a hit!

The museum hosted a dinosaur dig for the kids, a very popular event again this year.

“A Taste of Community” dessert social was held at the Community Action Building on Main Street, hosted by the FACF with a great turn out.

Bingo was hosted at the Catholic Church hall on Saturday and Sunday.

The fairgrounds were abuzz the entirety of the celebration with lots of action for all ages to participate in and enjoy!

The always popular Faith Volunteer Fire Department pancake breakfast was held Sunday.

*More photos inside!