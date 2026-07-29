Home / Faith Independent / Even more to see and do during Faith Stock Show & Rodeo

Even more to see and do during Faith Stock Show & Rodeo

Wed, 07/29/2026 - 1:33pm admin
While you’re in town next week and looking for something to do between activities, check out the Faith Museum. You will see a lot of our history including the railroad, the Flannery’s Beer-Ice House, a wide variety of old photos, stock show posters, the old soda fountain from Thompson Drug and so much more. The newest addition to the museum is a beautiful color display with photos and the history of the ice house donated by Linda Haines, in memory of her mother Irean Jordan. It’s a stop you’ll enjoy, and it’s free. 
The City park offers a picnic area, restrooms, a horseshoe pit and a playground for the kids. 
There is also camping available at Durkee Lake, which has a swimming dock so you can enjoy the water, or you can fish or play a round of 9-hole golf while you’re there. 

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

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