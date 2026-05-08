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Tarina Zebroski-Kopren honored

Wed, 08/05/2026 - 8:06am admin
This year we honored Tarina Zebroski-Kopren for her many years of service to the Perkins County Fair. Tarina is a quiet, behind the scenes workhorse. She was the keeper of the to-do list and was always looking out for things the fair could use. Tarina always made sure things got done. 
Last year Tarina decided to step down as an official member of the Perkins County Fairboard as she, and husband Reid, have been spending more time in Nebraska with their grandson River.
We are so grateful that Tarina and Reid are still volunteering at the fair! 

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

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