Brockel Farm receives Century Farm award

Century Farm Award Brockel Farm, "Established in 1926, the Brockel Farm recently received the Century Farm award at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. Phillip Brockel purchased the first 480 acres in 1926 and was followed by Carl, Ted, and the four Brockel sisters. Brian LaDue, the fifth generation is currently operating the farm/ranch near Bison. The Brockel Farm was only one of (25) Century farms, (23) 125 year farms and (5) 150 year farms receiving awards in Huron. The ceremony is sponsored by SD Farm Bureau." Phil and Vicki Hahn, Janet LaDue, Cathy and Tom Durkin, Peggy Veal and Ben Veal accept the award.