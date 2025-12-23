SDSU welcomes newest South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership class

During their first seminar, the 22 members of the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership Class XIII cohort visited the South Dakota State University College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences last week to learn about the wide-reaching impact of the college, and the university, on agriculture in the state of South Dakota.

“We need more strong leaders in the agriculture industry,” Joe Cassady, South Dakota Corn Endowed Dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, said during his welcome to the group. “I am excited to see all of you start your SDARL journey and look forward to seeing you develop as leaders.”

Celebrating its 25th year, South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership, more commonly known as SDARL, is an 18-month leadership program that prepares South Dakotans to lead their communities within the state and make significant contributions to the agriculture industry at the national and global levels. A new cohort is selected every two years, with members participating in a series of educational seminars about the broad scope of agriculture in South Dakota, policymaking as it relates to agriculture for the state and national legislature, the role of agriculture around the world and many other topics.

“We are thrilled to welcome our 13th cohort into the SDARL family,” Janelle Booth, South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership CEO, said in her remarks to the class. “Over the next 18 months, you will be challenged and grow in ways that will prepare you to lead in agriculture and in your communities around the state.”

With a program centered on South Dakota agriculture, it makes sense that participants’ journey begins in the college of agriculture at the state’s land-grant institution. The new cohort toured the SDSU Swine Education and Research Facility, Raven Precision Agriculture Center and Davis Dairy Plant last week in addition to their leadership training.

While the tours may have provided some behind-the-scenes information, most of the cohort members are very familiar with the university. Fifteen of the 22 members have SDSU connections, 14 are alumni and several have received multiple degrees from SDSU, with the majority of the degrees coming from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

"Agriculture drives South Dakota. It’s our No. 1 industry and affects everyone from producers to consumers,” said Amanda Bechen, senior director of communications and marketing for South Dakota Corn, 2010 SDSU graduate and member of the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership Class XIII cohort. “Strong agricultural leadership doesn't happen by accident. It takes time to develop, mentors who invest in you and a commitment to continuous growth. That's exactly what SDARL offers, and I'm grateful for this opportunity to develop as a leader who can serve our state's agricultural community."

The next seminar of the program will take the cohort, listed in full below, to Aberdeen and Huron in January to learn about maintaining vibrant rural communities and agricultural entrepreneurship. Follow along with Class XIII on the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership blog: https://www.sdagleadership.com/blog.

South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership Class XIII:

Allie Arp, Volga, director of marketing and communications, SDSU College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

Amanda Bechen, ’10, Brookings, senior director of marketing and communications, South Dakota Corn

Amy Beran, Tabor, vice president of ag and commercial banking, First National Bank of Omaha

Craig Converse, ’95 (B.S.)/’99 (M.S.), Arlington, farmer and winery owner, Converse Seed Farms/Wine Company

Tami Hannan, Hereford, rancher

Brett Harrison, ’08, Aberdeen, director of crop protection, Agtegra Cooperative

Brooke Higgins, ’13, Leola, rancher and Natural Resources Conservation Service specialist, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Amber Kauk, ’20 (M.S.), Aurora, marketing director, YieldMaster Solutions and Legend Seeds

Matt Kunerth, ’17, Aurora, farm marketing consultant, Hurley & Associates

Sheena Larsen, Reliance, executive director, Lake Francis Case Development Corp.

Marty Michalek, ’98 Chamberlain, vice president of agricultural banking, First Dakota National Bank

Sarah Myers, ’13, Winner, rancher and crop insurance specialist, RCIS Crop Insurance

Carter Paulson, ’17, Claremont, sales agronomist, County Line Seed

Travis Renkly, ’04 Arlington, farmer and business owner

Britni Ross, Philip, rancher and school administrator, Ghost Road Ranch and Haakon School District

Sam Schaunaman, Aberdeen, farmer and agriculture and commercial banker, First Interstate Bank

Walker Sik, ’18, White, senior merchandiser-agriculture, Millborn Seeds

Sydney Swanson, ’21, Philip, sales agronomist, CHS River Plains

Dante Tezza, Sherman, senior software engineer, CNH Industrial

Annie Walker, Walker, rancher and conservation district manager, Corson Conservation District

Jarod Weber, ’19, Watertown, financial officer, Farm Credit Services of America

Brandon White, ’15 (B.S)/’17 (M.S.), Arlington, feed and aqua research director, Houdek