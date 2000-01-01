Local resident Dale Buxcel, a/k/a Santa Claus, received a leather jacket as a thank you gift for his outstanding service and contributions.
Giving to the biggest giver of all
With just few hours left before Christmas, you may start to hear the sleigh bells ringing.
Scotchman Industries earns Sterling award
Scotchman Industries, Inc., has earned the Sterling Machinery's Top Quality Award. The recognition was given during the FABTECH 16 trade show, held in Las Vegas this year, Nov. 16-18, 2016.  
NMB donates to PHSI Auxiliary efforts
Members of National Mutual Benefit #85 presented a $5,000 check to the Philip Health Services, Inc., Auxiliary. The Dec. 21 presentation was for funds raised during the recent Holiday Tour of Homes.
Harold Thune
Harold Thune's basketball career comes full circle with Gophers visit
Ninety-six-year-old Harold Thune's basketball story finally came full circle.  
Tell your story
“I’m a straight arrow, I just bend a little sometimes,” chuckled George Allen Iversen as he visited with Murdo Coyote staff Rylee Metzger and Lonna Jackson.
Faith Community Health Clinic receives electric wheelchair
The Horizon Health Foundation was recently presented with an electric wheelchair that was donated by Tony Reidell, Howard,SD, resident and Veteran.
New doctor at Philip Health Services

Giving to the biggest giver of all

With just few hours left before Christmas, you may start to hear the sleigh bells ringing. Santa Claus is known to spread holiday cheer all around world, only two KELOLAND store managers are making it their mission to fill his heart with joy.   Taking lap photos with children at the Empire Mall is...
Meade County crews worked to clear drifts back from the highway to prevent more blowing and drifting. Even without fresh snowfall, drifts left too close to the road can cause travel problems when the wind moves the snow.

Christmas Day storm blankets area, causes outages

A forecasted Christmas Day storm  changed plans for residents across South Dakota and continues to affect many residents even into the new year.  Travel was not advised across much of western South Dakota Sunday, Dec. 25, as myriad weather conditions, including thundersnow, lightning strikes,...
Scotchman Industries earns Sterling award

Scotchman Industries, Inc., has earned the Sterling Machinery's Top Quality Award. The recognition was given during the FABTECH 16 trade show, held in Las Vegas this year, Nov. 16-18, 2016.   The FABTECH 16 is, reportedly by Scotchman Industries, by far the biggest and best trade show that...

NMB donates to PHSI Auxiliary efforts

Members of National Mutual Benefit #85 presented a $5,000 check to the Philip Health Services, Inc., Auxiliary. The Dec. 21 presentation was for funds raised during the recent Holiday Tour of Homes. NMB Branch #85 donated over $1,000 toward the benefit, plus the NMB home office matched $2,500. The...

