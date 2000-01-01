New doctor at Philip Health Services

The Blizzard of 1952: Before the storm James E Roghair, son of the late Ed and Margaret Roghair, lived near Okaton on their farm his first 14 years (1943-57) and still has many relatives in the area. He writes from Santa Fe, New Mexico. The blizzard of 1952 is legendary in western South Dakota. Everyone who lived through it has a...

Scotties take Jones Co. in basketball action The Philip Scotties boys’ basketball team went up against the Jones County Coyotes in Murdo, Friday, Jan. 6. The Coyotes used the first quarter to grab the lead by five points. The second quarter saw the Scotties narrowing that lead, getting within one point of catching their opponents. ...

Philip Students set to entertain with one-act play The Philip High School one-act play, “Gossip,” will be performed for its local audience Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3:00 p.m. in the fine arts building. On an alternating basis, this year’s regional and state competition schedule requires small schools to present serious one-act entries. Next year small...