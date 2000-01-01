New doctor at Philip Health Services

NMB donates to PHSI Auxiliary efforts
Members of National Mutual Benefit #85 presented a $5,000 check to the Philip Health Services, Inc., Auxiliary. The Dec. 21 presentation was for funds raised during the recent Holiday Tour of Homes.
Harold Thune
Harold Thune's basketball career comes full circle with Gophers visit
Ninety-six-year-old Harold Thune's basketball story finally came full circle.  
Tell your story
“I’m a straight arrow, I just bend a little sometimes,” chuckled George Allen Iversen as he visited with Murdo Coyote staff Rylee Metzger and Lonna Jackson.
Faith Community Health Clinic receives electric wheelchair
The Horizon Health Foundation was recently presented with an electric wheelchair that was donated by Tony Reidell, Howard,SD, resident and Veteran.
Beau Ravellette, VP/GM of Ravellette Publications, Inc.
Ravellette Publications names Beau Ravellette as vice president and general manager
Don Ravellette, president and publisher of the Ravellette Publications, Inc. newspaper group and commercial printing operation based out of Philip, S.D., has named Beau Ravellette as its vice president and general manager.  
FCCLA members, back row from left, Bobbi Antonsen, Kendal Hook and Autumn Parsons. Front: Sadie Camp, Cheyenne Pinney and Madyson Morehart.
20th Year for Maggie Grace Angel Tree
For the 20th year, the Philip Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter is sponsoring the community Maggie Grace Angel Tree. The tree is located on the first floor of the Haakon County Courthouse.
The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

