New doctor at Philip Health Services

NMB donates to PHSI Auxiliary efforts Members of National Mutual Benefit #85 presented a $5,000 check to the Philip Health Services, Inc., Auxiliary. The Dec. 21 presentation was for funds raised during the recent Holiday Tour of Homes. NMB Branch #85 donated over $1,000 toward the benefit, plus the NMB home office matched $2,500. The...

Harold Thune's basketball career comes full circle with Gophers visit Ninety-six-year-old Harold Thune's basketball story finally came full circle. From his time in Murdo to the University of Minnesota and back to South Dakota, Thune was found in the Gophers locker room again for the first time in 75 years. The opportunity was possible when the Gophers honored...

Tell your story “I’m a straight arrow, I just bend a little sometimes,” chuckled George Allen Iversen as he visited with Murdo Coyote staff Rylee Metzger and Lonna Jackson. The day before his 85th birthday came in like a flood of memories as the stories of growing up in Jones County were relived. When thinking of...