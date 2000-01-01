Explosive ordinance disposal officer, Major Nick Drury, and his wife, Heidi. He is one of only 10 selected to attend professional military education at the invitation of the Indian Army this year.
EOD Major Nick Drury to train in India
When you talk to Major Nick Drury you can tell right away he is proud of what he does, and remarkably calm for serving in one of the most dangerous professions in the Army.
From what began at local talent shows and campfire jams all to The Deadwood Mountain Grand and beyond, local songwriter and performer Cody Henson Hullinger shares that “If it wasn’t for m
Once the milking ports are in place, Cash has to keep an eye on the operation to ascertain that everything is running properly.
Cash’s cow: the dairy tradition continues
When Cash Albers first became interested in raising a heifer calf two years ago, his father, Josh, offered him a range cow calf. Cash had other designs, though. 
Around, through or over, Scott Rafter gets to the basket for a layup.
Scotties take Jones Co. in basketball action
The Philip Scotties boys’ basketball team went up against the Jones County Coyotes in Murdo, Friday, Jan. 6.  
Justena Amiotte, Jasmine Ferguson, Jaslyn Konst, Elise Wheeler and Corbin Kramer. In back are the ever-present student body acting as a Greek chorus, Grace Pekron, Jaisa Snyder, Samantha Schofield, Brittany Park, Anna Piroutek and Megan Hindman. Not shown: Tristen Schofield and Eli McClendon. 
Philip Students set to entertain with one-act play
The Philip High School one-act play, “Gossip,” will be performed for its local audience Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3:00 p.m. in the fine arts building.  
Local resident Dale Buxcel, a/k/a Santa Claus, received a leather jacket as a thank you gift for his outstanding service and contributions.
Giving to the biggest giver of all
With just few hours left before Christmas, you may start to hear the sleigh bells ringing.
New doctor at Philip Health Services

EOD Major Nick Drury to train in India

When you talk to Major Nick Drury you can tell right away he is proud of what he does, and remarkably calm for serving in one of the most dangerous professions in the Army. Raised in Philip, S.D., he credits the patriotism and support of his small community as the strongest reasons for his...

From what began at local talent shows and campfire jams all to The Deadwood Mountain Grand and beyond, local songwriter and performer Cody Henson Hullinger shares that “If it wasn’t for my friends and family I would not have been able to accomplish what I have in the music world.”   It takes a...

The Blizzard of 1952: During the storm … continued

Mom was 35 that winter. She had taught school for only one year before she got married and moved to the farm.  But like any elementary teacher, she was always prepared to entertain us children when we were cooped up in the house for long hours, or even days. I particularly remember cutting out...
Once the milking ports are in place, Cash has to keep an eye on the operation to ascertain that everything is running properly.

Cash’s cow: the dairy tradition continues

When Cash Albers first became interested in raising a heifer calf two years ago, his father, Josh, offered him a range cow calf. Cash had other designs, though.    Influenced by his uncle, Justin, Cash had his heart set on a Holstein heifer. He found one that came from out of state, but which he...

Comment Here