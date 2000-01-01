Around, through or over, Scott Rafter gets to the basket for a layup.
Scotties take Jones Co. in basketball action
The Philip Scotties boys’ basketball team went up against the Jones County Coyotes in Murdo, Friday, Jan. 6.  
Justena Amiotte, Jasmine Ferguson, Jaslyn Konst, Elise Wheeler and Corbin Kramer. In back are the ever-present student body acting as a Greek chorus, Grace Pekron, Jaisa Snyder, Samantha Schofield, Brittany Park, Anna Piroutek and Megan Hindman. Not shown: Tristen Schofield and Eli McClendon. 
Philip Students set to entertain with one-act play
The Philip High School one-act play, “Gossip,” will be performed for its local audience Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3:00 p.m. in the fine arts building.  
Local resident Dale Buxcel, a/k/a Santa Claus, received a leather jacket as a thank you gift for his outstanding service and contributions.
Giving to the biggest giver of all
With just few hours left before Christmas, you may start to hear the sleigh bells ringing.
Adam Mattes, the owner of Sterling Machinery, left, presented the company’s Top Quality Award to Scotchman Industry, Inc., Philip. Accepting the prestigious recognition was Jerry Kroetch, president of Scotchman.
Scotchman Industries earns Sterling award
Scotchman Industries, Inc., has earned the Sterling Machinery's Top Quality Award. The recognition was given during the FABTECH 16 trade show, held in Las Vegas this year, Nov. 16-18, 2016.  
NMB donates to PHSI Auxiliary efforts
Members of National Mutual Benefit #85 presented a $5,000 check to the Philip Health Services, Inc., Auxiliary. The Dec. 21 presentation was for funds raised during the recent Holiday Tour of Homes.
Harold Thune
Harold Thune's basketball career comes full circle with Gophers visit
Ninety-six-year-old Harold Thune's basketball story finally came full circle.  
New doctor at Philip Health Services

The Blizzard of 1952: Before the storm

James E Roghair, son of the late Ed and Margaret Roghair, lived near Okaton on their farm his first 14 years (1943-57) and still has many relatives in the area.  He writes from Santa Fe, New Mexico.   The blizzard of 1952 is legendary in western South Dakota.  Everyone who lived through it has a...
Scotties take Jones Co. in basketball action

The Philip Scotties boys’ basketball team went up against the Jones County Coyotes in Murdo, Friday, Jan. 6.   The Coyotes used the first quarter to grab the lead by five points. The second quarter saw the Scotties narrowing that lead, getting within one point of catching their opponents.  ...
Philip Students set to entertain with one-act play

The Philip High School one-act play, “Gossip,” will be performed for its local audience Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3:00 p.m. in the fine arts building.   On an alternating basis, this year’s regional and state competition schedule requires small schools to present serious one-act entries. Next year small...
Giving to the biggest giver of all

With just few hours left before Christmas, you may start to hear the sleigh bells ringing. Santa Claus is known to spread holiday cheer all around world, only two KELOLAND store managers are making it their mission to fill his heart with joy.   Taking lap photos with children at the Empire Mall is...

