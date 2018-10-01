Philip Nursing Home expanding

Philip Health Services, Inc., has been approved by the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) to add 12 units (beds) to its existing nursing home.

This project will increase the Philip Nursing Home to 42 resident units in early 2019, and may include a remodel of the existing building.

The South Dakota DOH regulates the number of nursing home beds in the state, based on need and funding. There has been a moratorium on new beds since the early 1980s. However, demographic changes over the years caused licensed beds to be unused, as facilities in rural communities closed or consolidated.

Earlier this year, DOH issued a request for proposals to re-allocate the unused beds to communities and facilities that could demonstrate demand for the beds. PHSI applied for 12 beds, and recently received confirmation that the proposal was approved. Other organizations awarded beds through the request for proposals process are in Hot Springs and Rapid City.

“Philip Nursing Home has a tradition of excellent care, and our demographic data show that additional units are needed to care for the people in our service area,” said Jeremy Schultes, PHSI chief executive officer. “We will be working with an architectural engineering firm to develop the specific design and remodel plan, which may include a memory care unit and a larger commons space for residents and families.”

Jennifer Henrie, PHSI director of marketing and human resources, assisted Schultes in the preparation of the proposal submitted to DOH. “We were able to show that our area could support these additional services. The nursing home expansion will help local families keep their loved ones nearby. Our biggest challenge will be recruiting qualified care givers,” Henrie stated.

PHSI has 24 months for the units to be available for occupancy. The design phase will take place early this year, with construction to begin in late 2018. Based on the agreement with DOH, the new beds must be completed by February 2019.

The overall cost of the nursing home expansion is estimated at $3 million. PHSI is launching a capital campaign to raise funds for this project.

In addition, “We also are continuing to work toward the matching donation from DeMaris Nesheim toward an endowment fund that was announced in October,” Schultes stated.

Nesheim will match 100 percent of donations up to $100,000 for the endowment fund, while contributions to the capital campaign will go directly toward the nursing home expansion project.

“Philip Health Services has always appreciated the tremendous support shown by the community. We are requesting community partnership for both of these opportunities to enhance our community health care,” said Schultes.