Philip Health Services welcomes new CEO

The new Philip Health Services, Inc., chief executive officer was introduced during the PHSI 35-year celebration, Sept. 23.

Don Burns, PHSI board president, publically welcomed Jeremy Schultes, who comes from a similar position in Spearfish. Burns stated, “We spent over three months looking for a chief executive officer. We really did find some outstanding CEOs who wanted to come to Philip. But, we found the prize in our own backyard.”

Schultes started Sept. 26 transitioning the leadership position from Kent Olson.

Schultes was also the subject of a meet and greet held Oct. 6.

According to PHSI, Schultes has a passion for a high level of health care service to rural communities from his background growing up in Jamestown, N.D. He has also lived in Clearbook, Minn., and Prescott, Ariz. Most recently, he worked in a similar CEO position in Spearfish.

Schultes said that he wanted to stay in western South Dakota, particularly in a relatively small community. “There’s good people around here,” said Schultes.

Schultes has almost 20 years of health care administration experience. “I like my job. I love what I do. Actually, Philip is well-known across the state for its quality of health care,” said Schultes.

He has also been active in his communities, working with many groups including economic development, community youth programs and other various events.

Schultes holds a bachelor of science degree in health care administration from Mount Marty College, Yankton. He is also currently enrolled in the health care administration graduate program at the University of South Dakota.

His family includes his wife, Holly, and three children, the youngest in preschool. Holly is originally from Henry. Jeremy’s hobbies include being outdoors, camping and fishing with his family, and being with friends and family at backyard barbecues.