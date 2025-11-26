Philip Health Services and Philip Area Health Foundation team together

Patients and residents in healthcare settings bathing in a safe and efficient manner should be a non-issue, but that has not been the case in the Scotchman Living Center nor the Kadoka Nursing Home.

Walk-in whirlpool tubs are essential for patients, residents, and caregivers inside these two facilities. They result in a significant reduction in fall risk; they help patients with limited mobility experience bathing with less assistance and more privacy. Therapeutic benefits from immersing the body in warm water are self-explanatory, and caregivers can be more efficient using tubs that are ergonomically designed with accessible controls.

Recently, the two local care facilities have all experienced failure in the operation of all four of the tubs that they utilize daily. Due to their expensive price tag, these original tubs were purchased as refurbished items from an equipment supply company. As the facilities began to experience trouble with leaking tubs, the company was contacted. Warranties could not be honored, nor were parts able to be acquired as the company declared bankruptcy.

The decision was reached to replace all four tubs with new ones, complete with warranties. After doing ample research and finding reviews from other facilities that had installed the tubs, a company was selected, and tubs were ordered. They are currently being installed. The Scotchman Living Center will have three and the Kadoka Nursing Home will receive the fourth.

The cost of this project was considerable, and Philip Health Services (PHSI) had reserved a contingency fund for the tub replacement several months ago. As the situation became more imminent, PHSI CEO, Maureen Cadwell reached out to the board of Philip Area Health Foundation (PAHF) for assistance. “The need for replacement of the tubs for Scotchman Living Center and Kadoka Nursing Home had grown and the older tubs were not able to be fixed so partnering together we were able to obtain discounted quotes for new tubs. The total cost of the project was $93,940 with the donation from the PAHF of $20,000, Philip Health Services kicked in $56,449 and Kadoka Nursing Home came up with $17,491” relayed Maureen Cadwell. “The help and support from the PAHF was very beneficial to getting this project completed.”

“This is a perfect example of the type of instance that PAHF was designed to offset”, according to PAHF Director Vonda Hamill. “A situation that comes from nowhere and needs addressed yet isn’t entirely within the budget of a care facility. The Foundation is very pleased to have the means to help each of the three facilities realize the completion of the tub project.”