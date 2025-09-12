Fernandez and Schofield earn high scores at State Oral Interp
The 2025 SDHSAA state oral interp festival took place from Watertown on Friday and Saturday, December 5-6, this past week. Local superior award recipients:
B Humorous Reading
Hoven - Ava Griese
Alcester-Hudson - Katie Patrick
Lemmon - Liam McCartney
Ethan - Coltyn Raymond
Northwestern - Lisanne de Hesselle
Sioux Falls Lutheran - Lydia Warden
Gayville-Volin - Sarah Messler
Freeman - Thor Aanenson
Mitchell Christian - Auston Twiggs
Arlington - Lincoln Hill
Florence - Mia Jaeger
Kadoka Area - Jace Fernandez
B Duet Interpretation
Dell Rapids St. Mary - Rylee Klein, Sophia McNaughton
Ethan - Anna Mellegaard, Drew Mellegaard
Chester Area - A'nijah Emery, Makenzie Cacho
Florence - Mia Jaeger, Aleah Jaeger
Colman-Egan - Vada Johnson, Emilia Mays
Estelline - Whitney Court, Sidney Court
Kadoka Area - Jace Fernandez, Austin Schofield
Class B Team
Excellence Awards
Kimball, Estelline, Lemmon, James Valley Christian, Avon, Gregory, Arlington, Florence, Colman-Egan, Canistota, Ethan, Chester Area, Alcester-Hudson, Northwestern, Kadoka Area, Mitchell Christian