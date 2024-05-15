Wall hits new heights and has Grand Re-Opening Fly In

Over thirty pilots flew in for the Wall Airport Grand Re-Opening Fly – In on May 11th. Pilots came from places like Spearfish, Ekalaka, Hot Springs, Custer, Pierre, Philip, Sturgis, Martin, Long Valley, and Rapid City. Plane models ranged from experimental, to acrobatic, to crop, and working ranch styles.

The weather was perfect. Fun activities for children and lots of visiting with old and new friends made it a great day at the Dave Hahn Memorial Wall Municipal Airport. (FAA:6V4) The event was to celebrate the newly extended by a 1,000 feet and widened to 75 feet runway. Future plans include new hangars built to lease and aviation fuel availability being added.

Black Hills Life Flight and Black Hills Air Methods crews provided tours of the inside of their life saving airplanes. Pennington County Deputies, Wall Firemen, and Wall EMT/Paramedics were First Responders in attendance.

On display was a Wall Fire Truck and a Wall Ambulance. An Ag Ascent Spray plane was available for those attending to climb into the cock pit and get a close-up view of the controls.

The Wall Fire Department and Wall Ambulance Crews served a pancake, sausage, and Wall Drug Donuts breakfast to about 175 people for a free will donation. Thank you to those who gave generously.

A shuttle bus provided transportation from the airport to Main Street and Prairie Village and back.

Working together to make this event very successful was the Wall Airport Steering Committee, Wall City Council Members, Wall City Public Works, Wall Badlands Chamber, Wall Economic Development and Old MacDonald Brigade Shriners. It was a great day for the Wall Community as it continues to grow and expand.