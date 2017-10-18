Quad County Relay For Life

Seven fundraising teams and over 100 other people participated in the Quad County American Cancer Society Relay For Life event held in Wall Oct. 15, in conjunction with Wall in the Fall.

More than $27,000 was raised to support the American Cancer Society’s mission of saving lives from cancer. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.

The four-hour celebration of life and fundraiser was moved into the Wall Community Center because of weather. Tables and booths filled the room.

“It was inspirational to see people from a number of nearby communities come out to support us and help save lives from cancer,” said Christine Diers, community development manager, American Cancer Society, Inc. “Together, we celebrated those surviving cancer, remembered loved ones lost, and took tangible action to make a difference. We had over 30 survivors attend the event, and well over 150 pinwheels honoring survivors and remembering those lost to cancer.”

Fundraising teams from Wall, Philip and Midland all raised funds to support the cause.

Community booths and Relay For Life team fundraising booths were open. Some of these included the Town and Country Frogs team serving brats and burgers. The West River Electric Lightning Bugs offered walking tacos. FNB Cowpokes Kickin’ Cancer (led by Val Schulz) served snow cones. The FIBees offered root beer floats. The Cowboy Up for a Cure team hosted a bake sale.

All cancer survivors were invited to participate and be recognized. Each recognized survivor received a survivor shirt and pin. The survivors then led the first block of a five kilometer walk. Some survivors participated in the full walk.

Live music during the event was provided by the Sad and Lonesome Boys band.

Donations can still be made by visiting RelayForLife.org/quadcountysd or through any Relay For Life team member.