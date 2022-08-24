Home / Penn. Co. Courant / New Director for Wall Economic Development

New Director for Wall Economic Development

Wed, 08/24/2022 - 10:55am admin

Kallie Carey was named the new director for Wall Economic Development. Carey graduated from Black Hills State University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in business administration. She has spent the last two years working in Senator John Thune’s constit- uent services office in Rapid City. Carey’s parents, Blaine and Paul- lyn Carey, lived in Wall for many years and Carey is excited to to be back. She is looking forward to serving the great community of Wall. Stop in to City Hall and say hello or give her a call at 605-279- 2658.

 

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

