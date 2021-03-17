Kyla Sawvell is Crowned All-American

Black Hills State track and field had a successful outing in Birmingham, Ala. crowning five All-Americans at the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The Yellow Jackets had one competitor Thursday afternoon with Kyla Sawvell competing in the weight throw. Sawvell threw 17.92m (58 ft. 4.5 in.) in the weight throw placing 11th.

Friday Sawvell started out the day in circle this time competing in shot put. Kyla threw 14.52m in the prelims to earn herself a place in the finals where she would throw a personal best throw of 15.04m (49 ft. 4.5 in.). This throw would earn Sawvell a third-place finish in the shot put and All-American status.