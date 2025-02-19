How Black Hills Federal Credit Union made an impact on 2024

The people helping people credit union philosophy is at the heart of everything Black Hills Federal Credit Union (BHFCU) does. In 2024, BHFCU impacted the communities they serve through time spent, knowledge shared, and donations made to the tune of more than $430,000.

You’ve likely heard about the credit union difference time and time again. While it can present in many ways, at its core, it is all about returning value to the credit union’s members and community instead of to shareholders. It’s the driving force that propelled BHFCU to support 360 organizations in 42 communities last year.

“At the heart of all our donations, volunteerism, and financial education is the goal of making a lasting impact on individuals across the many communities we serve,” explained Jerry Schmidt, president & CEO. “Our highest calling as a credit union is to lift up our members and help better the places we call home.”

Individual needs aren’t one size fits all, and neither is the way BHFCU supports its communities. The credit union’s five-pronged strategy allows it to cater to the diverse needs of its employees, members, and communities. Learn more about where they focused their efforts in 2024 below.

Staff-Led Program Supports Passions

Through their Community Action Team (CAT), employees help decide who the credit union gives to and lead the fundraising events that help impact their communities. In 2024, CAT:

- Supported 64 organizations

- Fostered 250 volunteer hours

- Collected an impressive 4,610 items

- Raised $48,500

Putting Education at the Forefront

Whether leading financial literacy classes or supporting further education, BHFCU knows how important it is to promote knowledge. In 2024, BHFCU:

- Facilitated 50 educational sessions for 920+ participants

- Awarded $20,000 in scholarshipsProviding for Schools & Students

BHFCU’s School Support Drive, a cornerstone of the credit union’s community initiatives for nearly 30 years, continued to make a significant impact in 2024. This year, they opened up the process for community nominations, ensuring that the support was targeted where it was needed most. In 2024, the School Support Drive:

- Impacted 13 communities

- Supported 25 schools and organizations

- Donated $41,750

Sponsoring What’s Important to Members

The credit union’s sponsorship program is designed to field requests from members, ensuring that funds are directed where they can make the most impact. In 2024, BHFCU’s sponsorships:

- Spanned 29 communities across three states

- Supported 201 organizations

- Donated $184,602

Corporate Donations that Make a Difference

Much like the sponsorship program, their donations committee fields requests from community members, ensuring they fulfill the most important needs. In 2024, the donations program:

- Supported 70 organizations

- Totaled $150,300

Staying Active in the Community

Staying connected is important. Whether through events attended or hosted, coming together with its community drives the credit union. In 2024, BHFCU:

- Hosted and attended a total of 110 community events