Everybody Walks! SD @Wall walkers pose outside the West River Electric Association building before starting their July 24th two-mile walk. Back row, from left: Maverick Ruland, Pruitt Ruland, Miranda Ruland, Melanie Shull, Aimee Paulsen, Susie Kjerstad Radigan, Jackie Heathershaw, Meghan Patterson, Jenny Patterson, Kathy Hamann, Donna Crown, Lisa Haerer, Marilyn Huether, Heidi Huether. Front row, from left: Shayla Johnson, Macee Paulsen, Chloe Fortune, Iyla Ruland, Kelsey Barber, Sue Peters, Charon Geigle, Pamela Johnson, Deacon Haerer, Alicia Fortune. (Present but not pictured: Betty Hearer).

Wall community members enjoyed the second Everybody Walks! SD @Wall walk on Monday, July 24th. The walk’s theme was “Bring-A-Buddy.” Alicia Fortune and Betty Haerer from West River Electric Association were the Walk Ambassadors, meaning they organized the walk and planned the two-mile route. Twenty-five people joined Alicia and Betty for the “Bring-A-Buddy" walk.

Mark your calendars to join the next Everybody Walks! SD @Wall event on Monday, August 14th. Registration begins at 5:45 p.m. at the Wall Community Center. The walk begins at 6 p.m. The theme is to be determined. Look for posters around the community for more information. Everybody Walks! SD @Wall is free and everyone is welcome! If you have any questions, please contact walk coaches Cheyenne McGriff or Carolynn Anderson at 279-2658. Happy walking!