Eagles win third straight game

Friday night, the Wall Eagles faced the Rapid City Christian Comets.

The Eagles received the opening kick and had their drive stall out and had to punt. After a lot of back and forth from both teams, the Eagles finally broke lose in the first quarter when Jacob Bielmaier found Bradan McDonnell on a 73-yard pass for a touchdown. The first quarter ended with the Eagles on top 6-0.

In the second quarter, the Eagles scored twice. Tate Eisenbraun struck first with a one-yard touchdown run. The two-point point after touchdown (PAT) was ran in by Trey Elshere. The second touchdown came late in the second quarter when Bielmaier found a new target, Cash Wilson for a 27-yard pass and catch. Tate Eisenbraun made the PAT kick. That would bring the first half to a close, with the Eagles ahead 21-0.

The second half had much of the same in store for the Eagles. In the third quarter, Bielmaier again found McDonnell for a 17-yard strike to bring the score to 27-0. Later in quarter, McDonnell had a six-yard scamper for his third touchdown of the night. Elshere caught a pass from Bielmaier to add two points. That brought the score to 35-0.

The Eagles defense was great all night, as they were able to force five turnovers, which was a large part of their victory. Wilson had two interceptions and the Eagles also forced three fumbles.

The Eagles finished the game strong and came away with a 35 point victory. Next week the Eagles will travel to Hill City to face the Rangers.