2025 Wall Play Days a successful event for area contestants

Wall Play Days wrapped another successful year with 69 cowboys and cowgirls participating from the following communities: Quinn, Midland, Wall, Creighton, Scenic, New Underwood, Box Elder, Rapid City, and Piedmont. The contestants ranged in age from 3-18 years old and competed in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tail untying, goat tying, flag racing, and breakaway roping. Each contestant received a t-shirt for taking part in the play days, which were sponsored by Pennington/Jackson County Farm Bureau, Wall Area Chamber of Commerce and Wall Building Center.

The top four contestants in each age group and event received awards sponsored by Double D Western, Wall Building Center, 3 Lazy A Quarter Horses, Rustin & Amy Bertram family. The all-around winners for each age group received a belt buckle. Buckle sponsors include: Trask Angus, First Interstate Bank, Hell on Heelz Leather and Beading, Badlands Vet, M&M Sales, and Bowen Farm.

Black Hills Federal Credit Union helped serve the appreciation meal on the final night.