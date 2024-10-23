Rooster Rush rolls into Jones County

The opening week of pheasant hunting was celebrated this past weekend with statewide Rooster Rush activities. Rooster Rush welcomes hunters to the state of South Dakota for our genuine and extraordinary pheasant hunting areas.

In Jones County, many new and returning activities were underway to welcome in hunters. On Friday, October 18, a social was held at the Jones County Sportsman Club. Harley’s Food Truck was available to provide food, and drinks were served. A shotgun, donated to Murdo Economic Development by the Jones County Sportsman Club, was raffled off during this evening.

Later, the last home football game of the season was played against Kadoka. Kadoka won, 52-0. The same night, live music from the Matt Green Band was had at TapHouse 22.

On Saturday and Sunday morning, the Jones County Ambulance held their 14th annual Pancake and Omelette Breakfast Feed. Attendees could enjoy all you can eat pancakes and/or omelettes, with a free-will donation, before they’re hunting day.

On Saturday evening, the Jones County Sportsman Club held their annual Wild Game Feed. Various wild game were featured at the feed, including goose and alligator. An auction was held at the feed and many raffle winners were announced.

On Sunday, a Final Flight was hosted at TapHouse 22, where hunters could compete for longest tail feather from their yield and in various photo contests.