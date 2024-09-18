Power Dam Road Fire scorches 15,000+ acres

On Thursday, September 12, a fire started a couple miles northwest of White River, S.D. The fire rapidly spread north encouraged by high winds gusting to 50 mph from the south. The grassfire took down power poles in Mellette County and blazed through livestock operations prompting evacuations and ranchers hauling their cattle to safety.

By Friday a Facebook post from Jones County Emergency Management stated, “Please keep your eyes peeled at the fire south of town, it is moving quickly and will probably be in our county soon. Be prepared”.

Volunteer firefighting departments came from surrounding communities to help battle the fire; Mellette, Jones, Lyman, Tripp, Mission, Parmelee, Rosebud Sioux Tribe, and BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management - Rosebud Agency. As the fire blazed on south of the Big White River, the town of Okaton and several ranches south of the White River were evacuated. Belvidere, Murdo, and residents along Interstate 90 were informed to be prepared to evacuate.

Facebook and other social media outlets were alight with offers of help for those in or near the path of the fire. Many individuals and businesses volunteered to help move livestock or take in pets. Both White River and Murdo quickly started a base station where residents and businesses could donate or make food and drop off water/drinks to sustain the crew of firefighters and others battling the blaze. Surrounding communities, Kadoka, Presho, Winner, and others, also donated food, gas, and drink.

Crews began to get control of the fire on Friday. By Monday the fire was out and firefighters were monitoring hotspots. The fire flared through a little over 15,000 acres. The cause was still under investigation at the time of newspaper print.