Living, laughing and learning at Achievement Days 2025

4-H Achievement Days continued Monday, August 4 through Wednesday August 6. On Monday exhibits were set up in the auditorium for judging. Later, a pool party was had at the Murdo Swimming Pool.

Tuesday morning brought wagon and lawn mower pulling. Throughout the afternoon 4-Hers participated in Ag Olympics, playing various games such as tire tossing, tug o’war, and races.

Later that evening, an awards dinner was sponsored by the Lions Club and Murdo Area Chamber of Commerce. At the awards ceremony, Corky’s Auto sponsered the Youth in Action High Point Award for each division. The beginner division was awarded to Autumn Kinsley, junior to Summer Kinsley and the senior division to Adrik Schoon.

Herman and Jewell Bork awarded the Workhorse award to Autumn Kinsley. Madie Nix was recognized as the beginner Overall Livestock Showman award sponsored by the Newsams. Mason Nix was awarded a buckle for junior Overall Livestock Showman, sponsored by the Herman Brost family. Lastly, Adrik Schoon was awarded a buckle for senior Overall Livestock Showman. A pie and desert auction wrapped up the evening.

Achievement Days continued into Wednesday in White River.