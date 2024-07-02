Home / Murdo Coyote / Jones County wrestlers take to the mat
Jones County wrestlers take to the mat

Wed, 02/07/2024 - 9:40am admin

34 (of the approximately 58)  Jones County wrestlers at the meet in Stanley County on February 4. Back row: Coaches Rian Edwards, Tyler Buxcel, and Chris Martinez. Next row: Westyn Anderson, Luke Lolley, Bennett Kinsley, Titan Erikson, Citori Edwards, Remi Edwards. Next row: Mason Nix, Jaxon Erikson, Hayzin Booth, Avery Martinez, Madie Nix, Royce Newsam, Bayden Raymond. Next row: Witten Geigle, Melaynee Geigle, Kendra Raymond, Dominick Karels, Breckin Aske, Ruger Edwards, Coy McKenzie, Weston Tatum, Will Raymond. Next row: Eli Fuoss, Canyon Osterbur, Mason Martinez, Brinley Buxcel, Sutton Lolley, Dally Osterbur, Sawyer Martinez, Oliver Bryan, Blaire Buxcel, Masin Booth. Front row: Rafe Newsam, Trig Erikson, Daylin Booth and Murdo McKenzie. 

