High Winds Push Fire Through 233 Acres

East Fork Fire

October 12 2022,

At 2:55 p.m. Murdo Fire was paged to a median fire at MM195. At 2:56 p.m. the first grass rig left the station. Murdo Fire also requested Draper for immediate mutual aid! Unfortunately, the fire had jumped the interstate and began spreading fast to the south east. Murdo Fire then requested additional support from White River, Wood, Vivian, Presho, Kennebec, Nebraska 691, Nebraska 791 and Ft. Pierre. Within 50 minutes the fire had traveled two miles before crews were able to knock down the head! Without the support from mutual aid it would have been a much larger fire!

Thanks to all the surrounding departments, local farmers and ranchers who lent a hand bringing us water and running a disc line! WRLJ for suppling water, West Central Electric for killing the power and whoever brought us water and food!

Murdo fire will still be monitoring the fire the next couple of days until it’s 100% contained, still battling some interior heat and strong winds! But forward progression is stopped and all of our lines are holding.

Stats:

233.5 acres

Time of ignition - 2:55 p.m.

Wind - 36 mph with gusts to 56 mph

Temp - 56 degrees at 3 p.m.

Relative humidity - 27