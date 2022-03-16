Hendricks Makes High School All State Band

Savanah Hendricks has made High School All State Band this year. All State is very difficult to make, with the last person to make it from Murdo being Kenneth Beckwith in 1968.

Students compete against the best musicians in the state. Tryouts include playing a solo, taking a written test, and doing a private audition to sight-read music and play various scales.

Savanah has received a large amount of support for her love of music from band director Rose Comp and from Elementary/Middle school band and music teacher, Nicole Barnes.

Savanah will perform with the SDMEA All State Clark Band on March 26 at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center (SDSU) in Brookings, S.D. The concert will be broadcast on Goldenwest channel 97 or on SDPB web page at https://www.sdpb.org/hsactivities/finearts/band/ at 4:00 pm CST.

Past Murdo and Jones County All State band members have been:

Gregg Brunskill, cornet, 1959, under the direction of Art Nieden.

Keith Weigandt, trumpet, 1965, under the the direction of Marvin Palmer

Richard Magnuson, trombone, 1966, under the direction of Marvin Palmer, and

Kenneth Beckwith, cornet, 1966, 1967, and 1968, under the direction of Marvin Palmer.