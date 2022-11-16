Grandview Township School in Process of Restoration

Marty and Cristen Roghair of Okaton, S.D. are currently in the process of restoring Grandview Township school into Grandview Gallery. The gallery will be a space for Cristen Joy Photography, as well as featuring regional artists and hosting art classes for youth and adults. Over the past few weeks, Phase 1 of the project has been well underway. The building was temporarily relocated just south of where it was set along Old 16 for the past 40 years (photo 1). Concrete pillars were poured for the foundation and are currently curing to move the school house back to a foundation for the first time since the 1980's (photo 2). Local contractor Andrew Fridley, who has a background in historical preservation and an artist himself, is working on the project.

History:

Grandview Gallery originated as a township school house. Built within 1908 - 1911 on the homestead of William F. Kennedy, approximately 4.5 miles west of Okaton, S.D. It was located on the north side of Highway 248 (formerly known as Hwy 16).

In 1925, Grandview Township school was one of 54 rural schools in Jones County. Class was held until about 1959 when it’s doors were closed with only two students. A few current Jones County residents that attended were Virgil Stickler and Raymond Stotts.

In the 1980’s, the school house was moved almost six miles east to the Ed Arp ranch. It was used for storage. September 2011, Marty and Cristen Roghair purchased a 50 acre section from the Ed Arp estate. Included in the property was Grandview Township School.

In 2020, Cristen J. Roghair and her family cleaned out the building and hosted an open house for her business. In light of art show cancellations due to Covid-19, Cristen took it upon herself to share creativity and a historical and cultural experience with her patrons, buyers, friends and family.