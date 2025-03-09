Coyotes play first volleyball game of the season

The Jones County Lady Coyotes played their first volleyball game on Tuesday, August 26 on their home court. The evening began with the junior varsity team playing first. The varsity team played next and had a close first set, losing by just a few points. They went on to play four more sets as the teams were neck and neck. Sully Buttes eventually ended up winning the final tie-breaking match with 15-11. The next game was on August 30 in Bison. Jones County won 3-0. The Jones County Lady Coyotes will play home court again on Saturday, September 6 with junior varsity beginning at 2:00 p.m.