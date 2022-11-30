Home / Murdo Coyote / 23 Students Participate in Play

23 Students Participate in Play

Wed, 11/30/2022 - 2:01pm admin
This year’s annual high school play was performed on Monday, Nov. 11. The play, based on Barbara Robinson’s 1971 children’s book, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”  tells the story of six misfit children who participate in their town's Sunday school Christmas pageant, and end up teaching the town the true meaning of Christmas. The play featured 23 Jones County students acting and/or doing sound and lighting, and was directed by Lynette Karg with help from assistant director, Lorrie Esmay. The students performed a matinee and an evening show. Left; the list of participants in the cast and behind the scenes.
 

