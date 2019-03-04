Mayor Weller Inducted into SDIAAA Hall of Fame

The induction ceremony was held in conjunction with the Spring Athletic Director’s Conference Award Luncheon at the Pierre Ramkota on Thursday, March 28, 2019. To be chosen for this honor a person must have been an athletic director for ten years and an active member in the SDIAAA. Candidates are considered through three criteria, national, state and local involvement. Individuals are chosen who have volunteered time to promote the belief and purpose of the SDIAAA and who have promoted the importance of athletics and sportsmanship within their school and community.

Harry Weller was a 1966 graduate of Eureka High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Northern State in 1971. From 1972-2015, Weller taught at both the middle school and high school at Kadoka and coached a variety of sports. He was recognized as 2011 SDHSCA Region Cross Country Coach of the Year. Weller was also an SDHSAA sports official, referring sub state basketball games as well as a state championship football game. He served as athletic director for the Kadoka Area Schools for 22 years. He chaired and hosted numerous SDHSAA sub state events in all boys’ and girls’ sports, and was Region Track & Field Chariman for 15 years. From 2012-2015 Weller represented Region IV on the SDIAAA Board of Directors, and was appointed to the SDIAAA Hall of Fame Commitee. Weller was recognized as 2015 Region VIV Athletics Director of the Year.