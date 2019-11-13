Sletten attends Disney Expo and dances with the stars

Mom and me go to Disney Land in California. I so happy to go to D23 convention. We have fun time together. We see a whole lot of stars at D23.

I see Dancing with The Stars. Ginger Zee from Good Morning America hosted this panel. Ginger waved at me and Jordan Fisher winked at me on the Stage. He won Season 25. He is so cute! I danced with Football Player Rashad Jennings and host Tom Bergeron gave me a 10. They so nice to me. They give me high five and big hug. I LOVE Dancing with The Stars!

No way, I see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He came out on stage riding a big boat. Emily Blunt came out in a car on stage. They be in new movie the Jungle Cruise.

I see Angelina Jolie. She came on stage and talked about Maleficent. Cast mates Michelle Pfeiffer (playing the queen) and Elle Fanning (playing Aurora) on stage, too.

I also saw Emma Stone. She plays Cruella de vil.

We saw “The Musical Journey of Aladdin” on stage. Scott Weinger and Linda Larkin, the voices of Aladdin and Jasmine, hosted this show. Did you know that Scott Weinger was on Full House, too? He was DJ’s boyfriend on Full House. Grammy winning singer Regina Belle got on stage and sang “A Whole New World”. This panel was amazing at D23!

D23 Expo went Under the Sea with The Little Mermaid: The 30th Anniversary Celebration. Disney legend Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel, sang “Part of your World”. It was so good! I met Ron Clements. He was the director who had the idea to do Little Mermaid. Did you know Ariel was almost a blonde?

We see a sneak peek of Frozen II. I can’t wait to see the whole thing. Idina Menzel (voice of Elsa) and Kristen Bell (voice of Anna) were on stage. Jonathan Groff (voice of Kristoff) and Sterling Brown there, too. Josh Grad (voice of Olaf) was so funny!

When Harrison Ford came on stage everybody was so excited. The whole cast from Star Wars showed up.

From Disney Legends Ceremony, Going Behind the Scenes with Walt Disney Studios, to Sneak Peaks…Mom and me had so good time at the D23 Expo!