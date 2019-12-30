Sending Longhorn pride to Brazil

Davi Isaac of Sao Joao Del Rei, Brazil, came to Faith in August as a foreign exchange student. Davi made a brave choice at 16 years old to experience life for one school semester in another country, with no friends or family accompanying him on his trip, and knowing reaching home would be dependent on technology, he landed in America.

It didn’t take long for FHS to embrace Davi as one of their own. Since Davi would be going home to Brazil the 4th of January 2020. This meant that he would miss Prom. The Junior class Knowing that Prom holds a special place in high school life decided to have a snow ball dance in November at the Legion Hall in Faith. The dance was semi-formal and students could come on their own or with a date. They decorated the room with an area for pictures and danced the night away, giving Davi a lot of great memories to take home.

Another experience chocked full of memories FHS was able to give Davi was high school basketball. He has never played before as they do not have basketball where he lives.

Davi has loved learning how to train and play basketball with the Longhorns. During the Longhorns home game against McIntosh on Friday, December 20, Davi made his first ever basket during an official game. Watching the ball go through the hoop was very exciting and rewarding for the entire team. Knowing Davi would be going home before the season ended gave the Basketball Leadership team an idea. Davi’s teammates had an official longhorns jacket made with his name on it and presented Davi the jacket at the McIntosh game. A little Faith and Longhorn pride will forever live in Brazil.