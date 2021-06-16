Memorial Day Program 2021

The Faith VFW, Roberts-O’Shea American Legion and the Legion Auxiliary hosted the 2021 Memorial Day program at the Faith VFW on Monday, May 31st. Legion Commander Gary Fisher opened the program with a few remarks. All present recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Robert Fisher, Legion member and acting Chaplin gave an Invocation. Gary gave a few more remarks, then turned program over to Auxiliary members Amy Ulrich and Louise Ulrich. The names of our local residents who have went to their eternal rest in the past two years were read. As the names were read Flower Girls April Ulrich and Audrey Holmes placed flowers in a vase. Leonard Ulrich then read the names of those who served in the military who are buried at our local cemeteries. Bill Gropper, representing the VFW then played Taps. Robert Fisher gave the Benediction to end the service. Dan Nolan and Brian Medrud members of the Legion served as honor guard. There were approximately 40 people in attendance. After the program everyone enjoyed a potluck lunch and visiting.