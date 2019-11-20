Home / Faith Independent / Lady Longhorns headed to State Tournament third year in a row

Lady Longhorns headed to State Tournament third year in a row

Wed, 11/20/2019 - 11:49am admin
By: 
Toni Vance
The Faith Lady Longhorn Volleyball Team traveled to Philip where they punched their ticket to the State B Volleyball Tournament on Thursday night in their SoDak 16 win over the White River Tigers in straight sets 26-24, 25-10, and 25-10. Serving was key for the Longhorns who tallied 13 Aces on the night to White Rivers 4, as a team the Lady Longhorns served 93.3% while the Tigers served 84.4%, leading the way in serving once again were juniors Ariah Engel and Sidney Hanson who served up 5 and 4 Aces respectively.  High flying Middle Aiyana Byrd recorded 20 Kills on the night while senior setter Sydnie Schauer had 32 Assists. 
This makes the third year in a row that Coach Mandy Lemmel’s Lady Longhorns have qualified for the state tournament. This year’s SD State Volleyball Tournament will be held at the Rapid City Civic Center for all 3 classes beginning Thursday, November 21st and running through Saturday, November 23rd. The Lady Longhorns go into the state tournament seeded 4th and will meet up with the 5 seed, and last year’s defending State Champion, the Warner Monarchs Thursday afternoon at 2:45 PM. 
Team Stats:  Serving 93.3%, Aces 13, Hitting +.267, Assists 39, Digs 45, Blocks 2.5
Individual Stats: K. Groves  8 Kills, 2 Blks., 1 Asst.; K. Delbridge  1 Kill; S. Hanson  100% Srv., 4 Aces, 2 Digs; A. Byrd  100% Srv., 1 Ace, 20 Kills, 1 Asst., 1 Dig;  A. Vance  88.9% Srv., 2 Aces,  6 Digs;  A. Engel  78.9% Srv., 5 Aces, 6 Kills, 11 Digs;  C. Schuelke  1 Kill, 1 Asst.; S. Schauer  100% Srv, 1 Ace, 2 Kills, 1 Blk, 32 Assts., 9 Digs; M. Drum  100% Srv, 1 Asst., 9 Digs;  L. Wilken  1 Kill, 1 Blk, 1 Asst., 7 Digs.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here