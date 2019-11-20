Lady Longhorns headed to State Tournament third year in a row

The Faith Lady Longhorn Volleyball Team traveled to Philip where they punched their ticket to the State B Volleyball Tournament on Thursday night in their SoDak 16 win over the White River Tigers in straight sets 26-24, 25-10, and 25-10. Serving was key for the Longhorns who tallied 13 Aces on the night to White Rivers 4, as a team the Lady Longhorns served 93.3% while the Tigers served 84.4%, leading the way in serving once again were juniors Ariah Engel and Sidney Hanson who served up 5 and 4 Aces respectively. High flying Middle Aiyana Byrd recorded 20 Kills on the night while senior setter Sydnie Schauer had 32 Assists.

This makes the third year in a row that Coach Mandy Lemmel’s Lady Longhorns have qualified for the state tournament. This year’s SD State Volleyball Tournament will be held at the Rapid City Civic Center for all 3 classes beginning Thursday, November 21st and running through Saturday, November 23rd. The Lady Longhorns go into the state tournament seeded 4th and will meet up with the 5 seed, and last year’s defending State Champion, the Warner Monarchs Thursday afternoon at 2:45 PM.

Team Stats: Serving 93.3%, Aces 13, Hitting +.267, Assists 39, Digs 45, Blocks 2.5

Individual Stats: K. Groves 8 Kills, 2 Blks., 1 Asst.; K. Delbridge 1 Kill; S. Hanson 100% Srv., 4 Aces, 2 Digs; A. Byrd 100% Srv., 1 Ace, 20 Kills, 1 Asst., 1 Dig; A. Vance 88.9% Srv., 2 Aces, 6 Digs; A. Engel 78.9% Srv., 5 Aces, 6 Kills, 11 Digs; C. Schuelke 1 Kill, 1 Asst.; S. Schauer 100% Srv, 1 Ace, 2 Kills, 1 Blk, 32 Assts., 9 Digs; M. Drum 100% Srv, 1 Asst., 9 Digs; L. Wilken 1 Kill, 1 Blk, 1 Asst., 7 Digs.