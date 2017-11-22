Lady Longhorns gain state experience

Although the weekend didn’t quite go as planned, the Faith Lady Longhorn volleyball team gained valuable experience with their trip to the State Volleyball Tournament. Going in as the eighth seed and facing the #1 seeded Northwestern Wildcats proved to be too much for the Lady Horns as they fell in three straight sets in the opening round of the tournament 25-13, 25-17, and 25-14. Northwestern would eventually take home the State title downing Herreid/Selby in straight sets and Warner 3-1. Serving aces for the Longhorns during the Northwestern match were Ariah Engel-1, and Sydnie Schauer-1.

In the Friday afternoon match, the Lady Longhorns squared off with the Hanson Beavers. Faith came out strong taking the first set 25-23, only to fall in three consecutive sets 15-25, 17-25, and 18-25. Serving aces for the Longhorns in the Hanson match were Ariah Engel-2 and Sydnie Schauer-2.

Saturday morning the Lady Longhorns took the court at 9:00 AM to face the Deubrook Lady Dolphins in the 7th place match. The Dolphins were able to capture the first two sets 25-22 and 25-14 before Faith mounted any resistance winning the third set 25-21. The momentum faded quickly for the Longhorns and the Lady Dolphins closed out the match in the fourth set with a 25-16 victory. Serving Aces for the Longhorns were Brooklyn Hanson-2

Coach Mandy Lemmel’s Lady Longhorns finished the season 21-14 and will lose only three seniors: Triston Delbridge, Kailyn Groves, and Brooke Lemmel.