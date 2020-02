Lady Longhorns 2020 Little Moreau Conference Tournament Champions

The Faith Lady Longhorns prevailed in a three day battle for the honor of bringing home the LMC‚ÄąTournament Championship title.¬†

The Longhorns played each game with precision and poise as they met their opponents on the court. The Longhorns started each game with a lead and kept on scoring, finishing each game with impressive scores. * See page 8 for more details of each game in the tournament and photos of the LMC All Tourney team.