Kambelle Schauer wins Elks State Hoop Shoot

PIERRE, S.D. – Kambelle Schauer, winner of the Deadwood Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot, hit 19 of 25 free throws to become the state champion of 12- and 13-year old girls’ division at Saturday’s Elks State Hoop Shoot at Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre, S.D.

Kambelle, who attends Faith Schools, will represent South Dakota at the March 14 Elks Regional Hoop Shoot in Rapid City. The daughter of Amie and Doug Schauer will shoot against the state champions from Montana and North Dakota for the right to advance to the National Hoop Shoot in Chicago in April.

In total, 47 kids, all winners of local lodge contests, competed in Saturday’s event. Results in the 12 & 13 year old girls is listed below:

Shots made of 25

1st - Kambelle Schauer, Deadwood Lodge 19

2nd - Cadence Jarding, Huron Lodge 18 (Tiebreaker: 4/5)

3rd - Keeley Larson, Yankton Lodge 18 (Tiebreaker: 2/5)

4th - Emery Thury, Watertown Lodge 16

5th - Talya Vincent, Brookings Lodge 15

6th - Ava Johnson, Pierre Lodge 14

7th - Ava Craven, Winner Lodge 13

8th - Presley McCamly, Rapid City Lodge 11.

Koyle King also participated in the Boys 8 & 9 year old division.