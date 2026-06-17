Gene Allen Hintz

Gene Hintz, DVM, grew up in Eagle Butte, SD. From an early age, he balanced a love of books with the grit of bronc riding, while also demonstrating an entrepreneurial streak by buying and selling cattle. That determination carried him through veterinary medical school, which he self-financed, reflecting both his independence and deep commitment to the profession he loved. Shaped by his upbringing, he brought a unique Western spirit to his life and veterinary career.

Dr. Hintz devoted his early practice exclusively to equine medicine in California, working at Bay Meadows, Golden Gate, Vallejo and Pleasanton racetracks with surgeries in Morgan Hill. He typically made rounds 7 days a week, sometimes with Dana or James assisting. In his later years, he continued working as a solo practitioner serving clients in central Colorado, including horse owners connected with the U.S. Air Force Academy for veterinary care and interstate health certificates.

Known for his compassion, warmth, and skill with horses and people alike, he earned the respect and gratitude of countless horse trainers and owners over the years. He is fondly remembered for knowing every horse’s name, although most were likely to be called “Champ”. Beneath his reserved nature was a deep and abiding love for his family, whom he cherished in his own quiet way.

He passed away on January 12, 2026, at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado having cared for horses only days before, never retiring from the profession he loved. He is remember not only for his professional contributions, but also for his character, work ethic, and lifelong passion for veterinary medicine.

He was preceded in death by his parents,Toby and Irene Hintz; his brother, Dennis Hintz; and his granddaughter, Shari Speake. He is survived by his three children, Shawna Speake of California, Dana Hintz of Colorado, and James Hintz of Kansas; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Nichole Campbell and her husband, Chris (Matthew and Hailey); Shane Speake and his wife, Katie (Mason and Abby); and Claire Speake (Elizabeth); and his sister, Carole Sternad, and her husband, Tom.